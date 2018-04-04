Charity to close its Melton town shop

A Melton charity shop is to close because it is not making enough money.

The LOROS store, in Market Place, raises money to support terminally ill adult patients, their family and carers across the county.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Sadly our Melton shop is set to close as its profitability is considerably below that of all our other 28 shops.

“This is due to a combination of both high rent and low footfall on non-market days, and it has left us with no other option but to close our much-loved Melton shop.”

The charity said it would explore other fundraising opportunities in Melton, if they were economically viable.