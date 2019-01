Have your say

A charity shop and coffee bar is to open at Asfordby to raise money for the Dove Cottage hospice.

Volunteers are sought to work at the new enterprise in Bradgate Lane, and donated items are welcome.

An information event is to be held at Asfordby Parish Hall on Tuesday, from 10am to 11am.

Volunteer drop-in sessions will be held at the shop on Wednesdays between 10am and noon from February 13 to March 6.

Call Chris or Amanda on 01949 860303 to help.