Charity presents valuable limited edition Arnhem prints at Burrough on the Hill

Limited edition prints depicting a scene from the Battle of Arnhem involving the 10th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, who were stationed locally during WW2, have been presented to organisations at Burrough on the Hill, where a memorial stone to the Battalion is to be installed in September. They were handed over by the Friends of the Tenth charity, which has campaigned to fund the £75,000 memorial. Fred and Dawn Wilson, of Burrough Court, which has provided land for the stone, are shown receiving a print from Lady Gretton, president of Friends of the Tenth. The other recipient was the Matt Hampson Foundation. One of the striking prints, which are taken from a painting by Derek Chambers showing the final days of the defence of the Oosterbeek Perimeter, recently sold at auction for £3,300.

From the left, Alec Wilson (chairman of Friends of 10th) , Rich Greasley (Pegasus Appreciation Group), Louis Deacon (Get Busy Living) and Lady Gretton (President Friends of 10th) pictured as a lmited edition print is presented to the Matt Hampson Foundation EMN-190529-133642001

They were handed over by the Friends of the Tenth charity, which has campaigned to fund the £75,000 memorial to a body of men which suffered huge losses.

Fred and Dawn Wilson, of Burrough Court, which has provided land for the stone, are shown receiving a print from Lady Gretton, president of Friends of the Tenth. The other recipient was the Matt Hampson Foundation, which has its Get Busy Living Centre, supporting people who suffer catastrophic injuries through playing sport, close to where the memorial will be.

The presentation marks the future collaboration between the Friends of the Tenth and the Matt Hampson Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre.

The Friends of the Tenth say the print symbolises the struggles faced by the young Paratroopers at Arnhem 75 years ago and those faced by the young injured sportsmen and women of today.

