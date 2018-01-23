Charity invites Melton families and residents to apply to receive a new laptop free of charge

Residents and families from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Melton area are being invited to apply to receive a free laptop.

The Melton and Belvour E-Learning Foundation is being dissolved and wants to distribute the computers to those who can’t afford them, as a parting gift.

The foundation has operated for 17 years as a means of helping a wider proportion of the community to become digitally aware and able to use new technology.

David Cowell, from the charity, said: “Largely due to changes in circumstance of many of the foundation’s influential members, the charity has decided to dissolve.

“However, before doing so, 10 brand new laptops have been purchased.

“We welcome as many applications as possible, although they must live in Melton Mowbray, the Vale of Belvoir or surrounding areas.

“The applicant should have some form of social or economic disadvantage or a disability - examples of this may include, low income, special educational needs or poor access to local facilities.”

Anyone who would like to apply for one of the laptops, which are ASUS VivoBooks and have a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office, is asked to email david.cowell@alpschools.org or write to Mr Cowell at Melton & Belvoir E-Learning Foundation, ALP Schools Leicester, Stonehill Avenue, Birstall, Leicestershire LE4 4JG.

Applicants should include contact details, who the laptop would be for, what it will be used for in terms of advancing education and why this is the only opportunity the family or individual may get to access their own laptop.

Closing date is 12 noon on Friday February 16 and those benefiting from the project will be notified within a month.

In its 17 years of operation the foundation has funded and initiated various projects, including a PC loan scheme for low income families, an IT support group for the elderly, new computers at the Melton Learning Hub and a tablet for a learner with special educational needs at The Grove Primary School in the town.