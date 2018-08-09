Charity appeals for dog walker to help frail Ab Kettleby resident

A charity which supports elderly and terminally ill people and their pets is appealing for someone in the Melton area to walk two dogs belonging to a villager at Ab Kettleby.

The owner is unable to exercise their beloved Welsh springers, Bertie and Millie, so The Cinnamon Trust is hoping to find a volunteer walker to step in.

The person involved has not been named by the organisation because of their vulnerable situation.

Appeal administrator Sally Collins said: “We have an owner who is a resident of Ab Kettleby asking for some dog walking support for their adorable dogs and we are hoping someone will contact us to offer their help.

“We seek to keep owner and pet together for as long as possible with the help of a national network of volunteers who assist when day to day care poses a problem.

“Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime, making us unique amongst charities.”

Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, they can foster pets when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet and even clean out the budgie’s cage or cat’s litter tray.

If you are interested in registering as a volunteer with the charity, call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707 or email them on sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk for more information.