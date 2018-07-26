Challenge for Melton residents to dress naked shop dummies

A challenge has been issued by a local charity to Melton residents to provide outfits for its naked shop display dummies.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough says there has been such a recent rush on its charity shop stock that it has issued a plea for donations, particularly of women’s clothing and accessories.

The hospice’s shop mannequins, ‘Fred’ and ‘Ginger,’ don’t have a thing to wear and are currently preserving their modesty with donation bags.

And what better challenge than people to kit out its naked mannequins and help a worthy cause.

Karen Bilsby, head of retail at Rainbows, said; “We’re asking people to have a summer clear-out to see if they can come up with outfits to kit out our shop mannequins with style, male, or female!”

The best outfits will be displayed across the charity’s five shop window displays and there’s even an opportunity for those who donate them to be pictured with the mannequins and featured on the Rainbows website.

Karen added: “It’s a bit of fun to encourage the public to bring in their unwanted quality garments and help us do the decent thing to clothe our mannequins with stylish outfits. And, of course, it will help us to support youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

“An unwanted outfit sold at one of our shops could fund a play session to put smiles on faces and help families to make precious memories.”

Clothing and accessories can be donated at any of the Rainbows five charity shops across the region: Melton, Beeston, Blaby, Market Harborough and Loughborough, Monday to Saturday.

For details of how to donate goods call the Melton shop on (01664) 566280 or visit www.rainbows.co.uk//shops