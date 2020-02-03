Ceremonial leader hails Melton support service as one of UK’s best

A Melton service which helps vulnerable residents to become digitally, financially and socially independent has been hailed as one of the best of its kind in the UK by one of the county’s high-ranking ceremonial representatives.

The High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Tim Hercock, was speaking after visitng staff at Me and My Learning, which is based at Phoenix House on Nottingham Road.

The initiative, hosted by Melton Borough Council, has transformed the way support services are provided in Melton, particularly to vulnerable people who face multiple barriers.

Its multi-agency approach enables individuals to work with a range of complementary service providers to achieve maximum impact from their intervention.

Mr Tim Hercock, who was accompanied by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, said: “his visit has been fascinating, for me what is brilliant is that Melton has got something special here, something that is one of the best in the country.

“The aim is to look after the community and the people within it.

“If we don’t look after the most vulnerable people we can never build a better and stronger community.

“The fantastic thing shown here is we all benefit from making other peoples lives better.

“The staff here, at Phoenix House, have an outstanding commitment to the community and the individuals they deal with, and the inspiration they provide is absolutely brilliant, you just feel uplifted by coming to visit.”

The services provided through Me and My Learning give individuals an agreed, holistic and co-ordinated journey to living an independent life.

The Mayor said “I am always greatly impressed by the work that the partnership at Phoenix House do to help the community and individuals in Melton. “Although as a councillor you view the Borough as a whole, the real satisfaction comes from helping the individual.

“Any one of us can fall on tough times and feel vulnerable for numerous reasons at any time, it is a credit to the highly dedicated, professional and non-judgemental way that the team at Phoenix House works, that they are able to help so many regain their confidence and get their lives back together again.”