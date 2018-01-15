Cavalry horses cause quite a stir in Melton church car park

Horses from the Household Cavalry caused quite a stir in Melton on Saturday morning when they were ridden into a church car park to attend a monthly coffee morning.

Service personnel from the town’s Defence Animal Centre were exercising seven of the magnificent animals when they decided to stop off for refreshments at the Welby Lane Mission Church.

Seven horses from the Household Cavalry visit a coffee monring at the Welby Lane Mission Church in Melton, while being exercised by personnel from the Defence Animal Centre EMN-180115-105048001

Church member Ann Musson said: “There were 30-odd at the meeting and we all put our coats on and went outside to feed them all.

“They were sitting on their horses with a mugs of coffee and slices of cake.

“The horses are huge but they were so well behaved despite their being such a big crowd outside to greet them.”

Six horses and troops also attended the church on Christmas morning before the annual festive service, when Pastor Sam Osborne, his wife Jenny and members of the congregation fed them carrots.

The horses, which support state and Royal events and processions, spend their winters at the Melton camp recuperating and resting.

Mrs Musson added: “One of the soldiers exercising the horses has been attending the church for the past few months while based in Melton for a short assignment and thought it would be unique idea to greet friends as they arrived for church at the Christmas service.

“Several of the congregation, who knew in advance, brought carrots and fruit for the horses. Needless to say, they had a very special Christmas breakfast to the delight of all the onlookers in the church car park.”