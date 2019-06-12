Casualty treated in hospital after Six Hills collision

Have your say

A casualty waas taken to hospital yesterday (Tuesday) after two vehicles collided on the slip road into the services at Six Hills.

Firefighters from Birstall and the city’s Western station and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the incident shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two vehicles were involved in road traffic collision on the southbound slip road of the service area.

“One casualty was extricated by the fire aervice using e-hydraulic spreaders and taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by land ambulance.”