Casualty treated after motorbike and car collide in Melton

A casualty was treated by paramedics after a car and a motorbike were in collision on a main road in Melton yesterday (Sunday).

Emnergency services were alerted following the incident, which happened on Thorpe Road at 11.39am.

Firefighters from the town station attended along with police officers and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from EMAS saying our assistance was required at a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike to clean petrol and an oil leak off the roadway.

“There was a small amount of oil on the carriageway and we also removed the motorbike from the road.

“One casualty was treated by EMAS.”