Casualty trapped after collision on A607 at Waltham

A casualty was cut from the wreckage by firefighters after two vehicles were in collision at Waltham this afternoon (Monday).

Two fire crews from the Melton station were deployed to the incident, which was reported at 1.14pm on the A607.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a cll reporting a road traffic collision and one person trapped.

“On arrival crews confirmed two vehicles were involved.

“One person was trapped and was extricated by the fire service by roof removal.”

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also on the scene and also assessed the condition of a further casualty.