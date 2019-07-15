Cash machine thieves used JCB stolen from Barkbythorpe

Police believe thieves used a JCB telehandler stolen from Barkbythorpe when they raided a cash machine in Scraptoft, near Leicester, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

Detectives are in the very early stages of their investigations following the incident, in Main Street just before 4.20am, where the machine was driven into the front of a Co-op shop and significant damage was caused to the building.

It is believed cassettes from the cash machine containing cash were stolen during the incident.

Leicestershire Police say up to three vehicles were used by the suspects, including the JCB.

The JCB and a white Toyota Hilux 4x4 were left at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “The suspects may have made off in a white or grey large Audi car, possibly a S4 or S5.

“It’s believed the JCB may have been stolen from the Barkbythorpe area prior to the incident.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to contact the police, also if anyone saw the vehicles arriving or leaving the scene they are asked to come forward.

They are advised to call Det Con 2854 Matthew Garside on 101, quoting crime number 19*366780.