Cars burst into flames after collision near Bottesford

Two cars burst into flames after colliding near Bottesford yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Bingham and Grantham attended the incident, on the A52 village bypass, shortly after 6pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said both vehicles were destroyed by fire but the occupants managed to get out in time.

A spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call from a passer-by reporting two cars being involved in fire on the A52 near to the junction of Nottingham road, Bottesford.

“On arrival, crews confirmed the vehicles were well alight following a road traffic collision.

“The fire service used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and small tools to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.”