Canine lovers brave the wind and rain to enjoy Dogs Trust Loughborough’s Summer Fun Day at Wymeswold

After weeks of soaring temperatures the rain came down at Dogs Trust Loughborough’s Summer Fun Day, but it didn’t stop dog lovers flocking to the event.

The annual day out at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold on Sunday saw thousands of people and their canine companions braving the blustery weather to take part in fun dog show classes and activities including doggie agility and doggie dash.

Proud owner David Newman with Best in Show winner Max the Chihuahua PHOTO: Supplied

More than 300 dogs took part in the dog show and at the end of the day nine-year-old Chihuahua, Max, walked away with the Best in Show title, having also won the accolade of Best Veteran, Best Rescue over Eight and Best Long Coat.

Proud owner, David Newman, who lives in Melton with his wife Tracey and Max’s canine companion two-year-old Chihuahua Arnie, said: “We are absolutely delighted and very proud.

“He was so well behaved and fortunately he doesn’t mind the wind and rain so he thoroughly enjoyed himself. He loved all the attention and we couldn’t believe it when he was declared the overall winner.

“We come every year, and whatever the weather it’s always a great day out. We were just happy it wasn’t too hot!”

A giant yellow pooch watched over proceedings PHOTO: John Mason

As well as activities for dogs and owners, there were tombolas, raffles and a funfair for everyone to enjoy.

Ella Tonge, supporter relations officer and organiser of the event, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that came along.

“We had been concerned that it would be too hot given the heatwave we’ve been having, but instead we were battling the wind and rain all day.

“Everyone was brilliant about it and carried on regardless, so we just made sure there was lots of tea and coffee available so people could keep warm.

Dog owners and their canine companions entering a fun dog show class PHOTO: John Mason

“On average it costs £40 a day to take care of every dog we look after, so every penny raised will go a long way to making sure we can give them everything they need whilst they wait for their special someone to come along.”