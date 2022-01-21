Can Holwell Sports shock highflying Belper this weekend?

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports will host Belper United on Saturday, looking to shock their highflying visitors.

Two sides with differing fortunes so far this season will meet at Welby Road, both eager for an important three points.

Fourth-placed Belper are on an unbeaten eight game run which has seen them win seven. Even counting a goalless draw at promotion rivals Kimberley Miners Welfare, they have scored 26 times in those eight matches - 12 of those goals coming in the past two contests, a 7-1 win against Ingles and 5-1 success at Birstall United.

In contrast, Neil Miller’s Sports side sit 14th and chasing their first win since December 11’s 4-2 win at home to Aylestone Park. However, two contests have been postponed in that time, most recently the weekend’s home clash against Lutterworth Athletic, which saw a frozen pitch put paid to action.