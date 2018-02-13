Call for males to audition for SKY Theatre’s West Side Story Melton musical

Melton-based theatre company SKY Theatre is looking for male cast members aged 16-25 to play key roles in their West Side Story musical.

An open audition will be held on Tuesday, April 3, from 6-10pm, at Brooksby Melton College. The auditions will be led by directors Suzanne Forrester and Claudette Caven Henrys, musical director Sam Griffiths and choreographer Jessica Allsop.

Before attending the audition two workshops will be held to teach performers the audition material for the part they want to play. The workshops will be held on Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29, from 7-10pm, at Brooksby Melton College.

SKY Theatre’s production of West Side Story will take place from September 11 to 15 in Melton (venue TBC).

Inspired by the timeless story of Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story takes Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, and places them in the vibrant battleground of New York City’s West Side in the 1950s.

In the midst of the deep-seated rivalry between the Puerto Rican gang, the Sharks, and the white gang, the Jets, Maria and Tony discover that ancient grudges are no match for true love. Their warring factions, however, refuse to back down, and the “rumbles,” romance, and resentment lead the bloody path to the lovers’ ultimate tragic conclusion.

With soaring, sophisticated, and diverse melodies, energetic and athletic dance battles, and its remarkably salient social message, West Side Story remains one of American musical theatre’s most revolutionary and most loved treasures.

Spaces are limited, but to book your place for workshops and auditions email info@skytheatre.co.uk

Key audition information to consider:

- You must be 16-25 to audition.

- You must be available for rehearsal dates everyday, from Saturday, August 4 to Sunday, August 19.

- You must be available for show dates.

- You must be able to pay the fees which are between £100-£200 depending on financial situation.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/SKYtheatre/