Call for extra funding as Leicestershire loses 114 firefighters in a decade

Firefighters have today (Tuesday) been lobbying MPs to invest more in the service as it emerged Leicestershire has lost 114 crew members over the last decade.

There are now 750 fewer firefighters across the East Midlands compared to 2010 in a region which has experienced the fastest population growth in England.

Firefighters met with MPs to argue for more national and regional resources, asking MPs to take the case for more funding to government.

Real-terms spending on UK fire and rescue services has been slashed by 38 per cent since 2010, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) say.

Adam Taylor, FBU East Midlands regional secretary, said: “The devastating cuts over the last decade have seriously impacted our ability to provide a safe service. “We desperately need more funding in the East Midlands, and so do crews across the country.

“The new government is claiming an end to austerity, but conditions for firefighters have continued to decline.

“We’ve come to Westminster to tell MPs to put their money where their mouth is and urgently invest in our service.”

MPs from the East Midlands who attended the lobby included Nadia Wittome, Lillian Greenwood, Lee Anderson, Tom Pursglove and Gareth Davies.

Robert Jenrick, the Housing, Communities and Local government secretary, did not attend, but sent a representative from his office.