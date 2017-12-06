Cake marks Harby Women’s Institute’s 90th anniversary

The Harby Women’s Institute celebrated their 90th anniversary last month in the village hall.

The county advisor, Anne Allison cut a cake specially made for the event by the branch president, Ann Redman.

A pork pie party, which is a long held tradition in the branch, also took place and has always been an incentive to encourage excellent attendance at the group’s AGM meetings.

The ladies were treated to a superb array of food and wine provided by outside caterers, ‘Simply Delicious’ of Harby.

A successful year saw invited speakers giving fascinating talks and demonstrations on various subjects including Lynne Carter who returned by popular demand with her stunning quilts, Karen Slade who showed the audience her self made clothes and tools as worn and used by Tudor women, and the memorable Tom Philips who held the attention of the audience with his chocolate making.

After the demonstration the members were ‘cruelly’ obliged to eat the produce of Tom’s work.

Harby Women’s Institute has a diverse membership covering all ages and backgrounds. If you like the idea of being inspired to take up a new skill or pastime, campaigning for home or national matters, enjoying social chat or just love food, this is the place for you, whether you live in Harby or not.

As well as a warm welcome you’re invited to three tester sessions, free of charge.

The group meet in the village hall on the fourth Thursday of every month, at 7.30pm. The first meeting of 2018 is on January 25 and is a soup, pudding and quiz evening. For more information call Ann on 01949 861012.