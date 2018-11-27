Why businesses appear to be flocking to a Melton business park

Have your say

Managers of a leading business park in Melton say they have seen a surge in interest from entrepreneurs.

It means the number of businesses on the Pera business park in Nottingham Road, is likely to hit 100 by the end of the year.

Nigel Brown, managing director of Pera, said: Business is good and the level of enquiries we’re getting for office space isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“September and October have been especially buoyant.

“We credit this to the work we’ve been doing to raise our visibility – it’s about momentum and consistency.

“Not only are new businesses coming in, but existing tenants are expanding and taking on additional space – and companies that moved out, are coming back to us.

“By the end of this year, we’re confident we’ll reach and quite possibly exceed our target of 100 tenants on site.

“We’re continuing to invest in the business park so that it becomes an attractive location of choice, not only in Melton but the East Midlands.”

One returning company is Space Outdoor.

It left the business park just last year but returned earlier this year.

Space Outdoor’s managing director, Andrew Foster, said: “We left because one of our suppliers was offering us free office space in the town – it was an offer we couldn’t refuse.

“It worked well for a time, but we were growing rapidly and needed more space.

“We looked at freehold offices in Melton, but this was seriously limited and parking a major issue.

“So, we got in touch with Pera again – they could accommodate our growth and we moved back in.”

Lawbrook Grace is expanding for the second time since they moved to site, a year ago.

Senior partner, Duncan Sims, said: “We’ve gone from one member of staff to five within 12 months and with so many people working out of the business park, we’ve been able to recruit from within.

“We’ve just secured additional office space because we’re still growing.”

“It’s very convenient here.”

Interest in Pera’s latest initiative – hot-desking and dedicated desk space – is proving popular with people working from home.

Alex Evans, who works for Quick Release Automotive, said: “I worked from home for eight years and although it’s convenient it can be isolating, which isn’t healthy.

“It makes a world of difference working out of a professional environment.”