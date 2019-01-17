Weddings are an inspiration at Belvoir Castle

Have your say

Scores of couples turned out for a wedding extravaganza hosted by Belvoir Castle.

The castle’s grand state rooms were transformed for a fairytale wedding at its first-ever Inspiration Day.

Belvoir Castle decorated for weddings.

Couples were invited to experience their perfect wedding day at Belvoir Castle with an exclusive one-to-one tour of the castle with the wedding team.

Stacey Ferguson, Belvoir Castle wedding planner, said: “Our first Wedding Inspiration Day was a huge success.

“I don’t think I have ever heard so many ‘wows’ in one day.

“It was a rare opportunity to see the castle styled beautifully for a wedding, with couples practising walks down the aisle and squeals of excitement at our fairytale setting. We hope everyone who attended left inspired and full of ideas for their perfect fairytale wedding.”