Village’s six new affordable homes signals new Melton trend

Six new affordable homes are available in Twyford following a move to make it easier for people to continue living in their rural community in the Melton borough.

An information event will be held at the village hall on Tuesday, between 4pm and 8pm, to promote the two and three-bedroom homes, which will be prioritised for people living in the ward or the borough.

The scheme is in conjunction with Homes England and Nottingham Community Housing (NCHA), with interested residents being able to buy a part-share of a property from 25 to 75 per cent and eventually increasing their ownership up to 100 per cent.

Applicants can take advantage of putting down an ultra-low deposit to get on the housing ladder with what is the first affordable housing development in the village since the 1950s.

Ward borough councillor, Leigh Higgins, has championed the initiative to help people to stay living local. In 2016, he pushed for a starter home as part of a small housing development elsewhere in his ward and says the trend continues with other developers.

Councillor Higgins, who is also deputy leader, said: “We are now seeing more of the smaller housing schemes gaining permission that the local community are asking for rather than housing that looks at the developer’s bottom line and doesn’t serve our villages or residents. Housing supply has been an issue for decades in this area meaning people have had to leave the village.”