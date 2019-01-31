VIDEO: Luxury refurbishment for historic Melton hotel that was fit for a king

Have your say

An historic hotel in Melton is under new ownership with managers working around the clock to have the venue open again next month.

The newly-named Scalford Country House Hotel, in Scalford Road, has been bought by experienced hotelier Gurnam Singh.

The Scalford Country House Hotel, from left, Amanda Burton, owner Gurnam Singh and his son Chaz Singh.

It was previously called Scalford Hall Hotel and closed five months ago.

General manager Amanda Burton said the 80-bedroom hotel, built in 1908, was undergoing a refurbishment throughout.

When fully completed by about the end of the year, it is expected to have created about 60 jobs.

Mrs Burton said: “We plan to reopen the hotel in phases from mid to late February.

The fireplace that was a gift from Edward VIII.

“But we are already getting calls from people who would like to stay here and we’ve taken some bookings for April.”

The hotel, set in eight acres of gardens, was built as an impressive hunting lodge by Major Mann Thompson. He was friends with the then Edward VIII who is reported to have frequently stayed at Scalford Hall with Wallis Simpson.

As a thank you, the king donated an impressive stone fireplace, which can be seen in the main lounge.

Mrs Burton said: “We’d like to restore the hotel to its former glory.

The breakfast room at Scalford Country House Hotel.

“At its height, it was the place to go in Melton whether it was Sunday lunch or a business conference.”

She added: “Bringing the hotel back to life has been a challenge.

“When we arrived, literally everything needed doing from deep cleaning and refitting the kitchen to buying new china .

“We must have already spent £70,000 plus.”

Special features include a dedicated drawing room to host afternoon teas, with a launch on Mother’s Day.

There will also be conference facilities for businesses, weddings, bar snacks and a la carte menu. The hotel will also look to serve the tourist trade generated by Melton’s food capital image.

Mrs Burton said: “We have a head chef lined up and we will be using local suppliers and local produce.”

“We aim to keep it all as local as possible.”