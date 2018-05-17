Upgraded Melton app launched to encourage more people to visit town centre

Have your say

An upgraded mobile town centre app has been launched in a bid to promote Melton businesses and encourage more people to visit the town.

Melton BID say the new version of the app is more comprehensive than the one it created three years ago.

Siobhan Lane (RS Bridal Collection) and Shelagh Core (Melton BID manager) celebrate the launch of the new Melton app

It offers a full directory of town centre businesses, including their address, website, email address, phone numbers and social media.

There are also built-in maps, allowing each business to be found in phones and tablet computers using a ‘show on map’ button.

The app also includes information on the town centre, including local attractions, news from the Melton Times, weather, events, hotels and places to park.

It will also soon allow businesses to promote their local offers and loyalty schemes.

Andrew Cooper, vice-chair of the Melton BID, said: “The town centre app is a digital town centre guide, that locals and visitors to the town can use to find shopping information, events and every day essential services.

“The app also offers a full business directory, which it is hoped will promote businesses and increase town centre footfall.”

Shelagh Core, manager of Melton BID, said: “Mobile technology plays a significant role in the way we shop and do business.

“We hope that the new town centre app, supported by the town’s free Wi-Fi, will showcase our town and benefit our visitors, residents and businesses, alike.”

The Melton Mowbray Town Guide app can be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store or the Android Google Play service.