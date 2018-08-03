Update on the closure of Melton’s town centre Subway restaurant

Have your say

The Subway fast food restaurant in Melton town centre has been closed for several weeks because of the death of the franchisee, the company said today (Friday).

Customers have been contacting the Melton Times to ask if the submarine sandwich business, on High Street, had been permanently closed.

But a Subway brand spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the current closure of the Melton Mowbray Subway store is due to the sad passing of the franchisee.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the franchisee’s family at this time.

“We will keep people informed of any changes in the status of the store’s closure.”