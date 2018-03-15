Trainee engineers sought in Melton as part of Openreach’s biggest ever recruitment drive

Trainees from the Melton borough are being sought to help extend high speed internet connections as part of the biggest ever recruitment drive by Openreach.

The digital network business wants to appoint 30 new trainee engineers in Leicestershire to work specifically in Melton, Loughborough, Ashby de la Zouch and Leicester.

The announcement follows news that Openreach is to accelerate plans to build more ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband across the country.

Trainees will join the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install new services over the company’s national network.

Richard Hall, infrastructure delivery director for Openreach in the East Midlands, said: “This latest recruitment represents a further major investment in Leicestershire and is very exciting news for the whole region.

“We’re looking forward to men and women from all walks of life applying for these roles as we’re keen to engage with the aspiring engineers of tomorrow and to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve.

“Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career, and we’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes to make sure we attract and keep the best engineers in the business.

“This year we’ve invested heavily in upskilling our people, so they can now do more for customers in a single visit and we recently launched new career pathways to give our engineers a clear sense of the skills, accountabilities and experience they need to get where they want to be.

“We’re committed to helping people realise their potential so we’re also delighted to be offering work experience placements, under the Movement to Work programme, to 18-24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training.”

Go online at www.btplc.com/Careercentre/careersatbt/openreach/Engineers/index.htm to apply for one of the trainee engineer posts.