Traffic jams build up again after another water pipe bursts on main Melton road

Have your say

Motorists have again faced lengthy tailbacks on a main road into Melton after a water pipe burst for the second time in a week.

Severn Trent installed temporary traffic lights again yesterday (Thursday) on Leicester Road to reinstate the road surface after repairing the second ruptured pipe.

Drivers had to cope with long traffic jams earlier in the week when a different water pipe burst close to Aldi supermarket.

A spokesperson for the company said this afternoon: “Engineers have completed work to repair a burst pipe beneath Leicester Road in Melton Mowbray.

“We’re now working to get the road reinstated and open as usual.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused especially as it’s happened so soon after the other burst on Leicester Road earlier this week.”