Three weeks left to apply for a share of the 2019 Make It Happen Melton community fund

You have now just three weeks to get your application in for a slice of this year’s £10,000 Make It Happen fund.

We have again teamed up with Ragdale Hall Spa, which has generously put up the money to help community groups, charities, sports clubs and other worthy causes across the Melton borough. Closing date for entries is March 28.

Here are some of the latest applications we have received for donations, which will be handed out at a presentation evening at Ragdale on May 16.

Among the sports clubs which have applied are Melton Mowbray Tennis Club and the mini and junior section of Melton Mowbray Rugby Club.

The tennis club wants £500 to help pay for more disabled sessions for Birch Wood Area Special School pupils, to include children in Key Stage 3 (12/14 yrs) as well as Key Stage 4.

The club wants to begin these sessions after the Easter school holidays, as well as continuing with their popular Saturday sessions.

The rugby club has made a request for £700 to pay for goalpost protectors, which are essential safety features for young players.

Melton Mowbray Photographic Society has applied for a £250 grant to replace a second hand projector, which is essential to display members’ images during competitions and which is also used by visiting lecturers to present their shows.

Friends of Grove School would like £250 towards the cost of a dedicated science room to enhance the learning of pupils at the Melton primary school.

To apply for a share of the fund, complete the form on this page and post it, or drop it off, to us at Make It Happen 2019, Melton Times, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0PB.

Alternatively, you can email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk giving your name, address and contact telephone number, plus the full name of the charity, group or sports club you are nominating, and a brief description of what they do and a how a grant from Make It Happen would benefit them.

