Thirteen tankers brought in to restore water supply to villagers near Melton

Apologies have been made to hundreds of villagers living near Melton who were left without water after a pipe burst.

Severn Trent said it had to take drastic measures to restore supplies in Burrough on the Hill and surrounding villages at the weekend following the incident, which led to complications.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “We’re happy to say that we restored supplies to everyone in the villages around Melton in the early hours of Saturday after one of our larger, 15-inch pipes burst in the middle of a field, leaving some of our customers with water or poor pressure.

“Our priority was to get the water back on as quickly as possible, so we used a fleet of 13 tankers to directly pump into our network of pipes and moved water around in a different way to get everyone back on supply while we also worked to fix the pipe.

“Unfortunately, we had some complications with both the repair and also with refilling our pipes, which meant it took longer to get everything back to normal than we hoped.”

She added: “We’re really are sorry for the inconvenience caused and fully understand how difficult it is to have to no water.

“We’re really thankful to everyone for their patience and understanding as we worked on this complicated repair.”