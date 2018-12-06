Stuart starts work to revive Melton Farmers' Market

Have your say

A new era starts at Melton’s popular Farmers’ Market when a town trader takes over its management.

Fishmonger Stuart Scarborough, who runs Scarborough Fare, has agreed to take on the running of the 19-year-old market today.

He volunteered his services after the Friday Farmers’ Market, which is a favourite of Prince Charles, was left facing closure.

The operators of Melton Cattle Market, where the Farmers’ Market is held, had warned it was making a loss and closure was an option.

Mr Scarborough said: “It is all systems go.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“I just want to keep the Farmers’ Market going. I’ve been here for about 14 years and for many people it is part of their lives.

“Everyone who comes here does so to buy something.

“I’ve got a number of new traders lined up to come here over the next few weeks.”

And on December 14, traders and shoppers will enjoy carols around the Christmas tree with music from the Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra