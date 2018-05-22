Staff at Stapleford Park Hotel are told the business is up for sale

Staff at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel, near Melton, have been told that the multi-million-pound business is up for sale.

The stately home, which has stood for more than 600 years, is one of the country’s leading country house estates with high class hotel rooms, a luxury spa, a championship golf course and facilities for country pursuits.

It has been under the current ownership since 2001 but director Renold Tang told employees in a letter, which has been shown to the Melton Times, that the hotel complex was being put up for sale.

Mr Tang wrote that staff would be aware of ‘visits from potential buyers as the sales cycle progresses in the coming months’.

He confirmed in the letter that the current owner would continue to provide full financial support for the business and move forward with plans to put in new fixtures and equipment in the gym, kitchen, spa and hotel rooms.

Mr Tang wrote in his message to staff: “In my view this is a positive step for Stapleford.

“A new owner would provide different and positive energy to our estate.

“As I have said before Stapleford will still be here in 500 years from now, a change of ownership is just a very small part of the estate’s life cycle.”

He assured staff that it was ‘very much business as usual as we move forward’ and he would continue to keep them imformed about developments.

When the Melton Times spoke to Mr Tang he declined to confirm that Stapleford Park Country House Hotel was up for sale.

He said: “We are carrying out a review of the hotel operations and all options are open at this stage.”