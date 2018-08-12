Showhome opens for new 85-house development in Melton

House-buyers in Melton are being invited to visit a new showhome for a development off Nottingham Road in the town.

With the help of the town crier, Davidsons Homes have unveiled the four-bedroom Winchester at Waterford Heights on the new housing scheme, which will be made up of 85 three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Sales director Stephanie King said: “We were delighted to see so many people attend the launch of the showhome at Waterford Heights.

“Opening a showhome at a development is always an exciting time, as it allows buyers to gain an insight into what life could be like in one of these homes.

“The Winchester is a fantastic four-bedroom house, which offers families all the space they need.

Visitors have been particularly impressed with the large double bedrooms, luxury en-suites and open-plan living space.

“We have received a great deal of positive feedback since the launch event, with many people already securing their new homes, so I would urge anyone interested to visit the development to avoid missing out,” she added.

House-hunters can now visit the showhome between 10.30am and 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.

More information on the new homes available can be found at davidsonsgroup.co.uk, or call the sales centre on 07825753631.