Scores turn out for behind-the-scenes look at Melton’s Pera business park

Scores of guests turned out for a special opening evening to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a Melton business park.

About 70 people attended the opening evening and drinks reception at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road - including representatives of firms already based at the park and potential newcomers.

pera

The park is home to about 80 local, national and global businesses – employing in total about 350 people.

Tenants include a manufacturer of herbal teas and sweets, osteopath, lawyers and accountants, architect, companies specialising in property services and fleet servicing, shoe design consultant, and wine merchant.

Nigel Brown, the park’s managing director, said: “The event gave us the opportunity to let people see what sits beyond our gates – the biggest surprise for most, is the number of companies who have their businesses based here.

“Our focus moving forward, is very much about being more open, inclusive and engaging and that’s why we’ve used this occasion to share some of our ideas for growing the park.”

“It’s the diverse mix of companies that live here, that gives the Business Park its vibrancy and energy, which people love.

Eleanor Elliott, HR Director at TruFrame said: “You can’t help but be impressed by the number of companies working out of the park, and how many are pushing for growth and new opportunities.”

Chris Pavelin, sales director at SensoPart UK and a tenant at the Business Park, said: “It’s given us a chance to catch up with other tenants, and an opportunity to chat and get to know people from businesses within the town.”