REVEALED: The full list of Natwest and RBS branches set to close

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 Natwest and RBS branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.
A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected.
What Natwest and RBS branches are closing?
North England
Barnard Castle
Bawtry
Brigg
Broomhill Sheffield
Cleckheaton
Cottingham
Dinnington
Driffield
Ferryhill
Firth Park Sheffield
Gainsborough
Guisborough
Heckmondwike
Hillsborough Sheffield
Hornsea
Hoyland
Hull Hessle Road
Immingham
Millhouses Sheffield
Newton Aycliffe
Penistone
Peterlee
Pickering
Pocklington
Richmond Yorks
Ripon
Skelmersdale
Stocksbridge
Stokesley
Thorne
Whitby Yorks
Woodseats
Sheffield Yarm
Midlands and East
Bearwood
Beccles
Benfleet
Bilston
Birmingham Broad Street
Birmingham Frederick Street
Birmingham National Exhibition Centre
Bridgnorth
Canvey Island
Chipping Norton
Didcot
Diss
Fordhouses Wolverhampton
Gorleston-on-Sea
Great Baddow Chelmsford
Holt
Hunstanton
Kidlington
Kingswinford
Knowle Solihull
Narborough
Newport Shropshire
North Walsham
Oundle
Oxford North
Princes Risborough
Royston Herts
Saffron Walden
Shenfield & Hutton
South Woodham Ferrers
St. Ives Cambs
Stamford
Thetford
Thorpe Bay
Wantage
Witham Essex
South West and Wales
Ammanford
Axminster
Basingstoke Chineham
Bideford
Bishops Cleeve
Bodmin
Bristol Blackboy Hill
Bude
Cardiff North
Cardiff University Hospital of Wales
Cardigan
Caversham
Chard
Chepstow
Chew Magna
Chipping Sodbury
Cowbridge Vale of Glamorgan
Crediton C
rewkerne
Crownhill Plymouth
Dartmouth
Dolgellau
Exeter University of Exeter
Hanham
Helston
Holsworthy
Hungerford
Ilfracombe
Keynsham
Lampeter
Liskeard
Llandeilo
Lydney
Maesteg
Marlborough
Melksham
Milford Haven
Mortimer
Mumbles Swansea
Nailsea
Narberth
Newquay Cornwall Bank Street
Okehampton
Pembroke
Pencoed
Plympton
Porthcawl
Portsmouth Anchorage Park
Ross-on-Wye
Rumney Cardiff
Sherborne
Shirehampton
Sidmouth
South Molton
St. Ives Cornwall
Talbot Green
Teignmouth
Thatcham
Totnes
Treforest Estate
University Branch Reading
University of The West of England Bristol
Wadebridge
Wallingford
Wareham
West Swindon
Whitchurch Cardiff
Winterbourne
Wootton Bassett
London and South East
Acton
Aldwych
Banstead
Barnes
Battle
Billingshurst
Blackheath & Westcombe Park
Brentford Middlesex
Brighton London Road
Burgess Hill
Chalfont St. Peter
Chesham
Cobham Surrey
Cranleigh
Crowborough
Earl’s Court
East Sheen
Guildford Woodbridge Hill
Hailsham
Hampden Park Eastbourne
Harpenden
Haslemere
Hatch End
Hatfield
Heathfield
Henfield
Holborn Circus
Horley
Hounslow Blenheim Place
Langley Berks
Littlehampton
Midhurst
Morden
New Covent Garden Fruit Market
Northwood
Peacehaven
Petworth
Pinner
Portslade & West Hove
Radlett Rayners Lane
Reigate
Rye
Sandhurst Berks
Seaford
Shepherds Bush
South Norwood
Southfields
Stockwell
Storrington
Tring
Wadhurst
Wandsworth
Ware
West Byfleet
West Ealing
Wimbledon Village
Worthing 38 Goring Road
Scotland
Castlebay
Inveraray
Kyle Mallaig
Pitlochry
Annan
Gretna
Langholm
Lockerbie
Glasgow Business Centre
Stepps
Airdrie
Bellshill
Biggar
Carnwath
Douglas (Lanarkshire)
Larkhall
Lesmahagow
Strathaven
Tannochside
Campbeltown
Kilbirnie
Kilwinning
Renfrew
Rothesay
Saltcoats
Hamilton
Cadzow Street
Linlithgow
Alloa
Bannockburn
Bridge of Allan
Dunblane
Kinross
Bonnyrigg
Dunbar
Duns
Eyemouth
Hawick
Jedburgh
Melrose
North Berwick
Penicuik
Selkirk
Aberdeen Bridge of Don
Banff
Dyce
Ellon
Huntly
Nairn
Turriff
Comrie
Dundee
Stobswell
Montrose
Perth South Street
Aviemore
Beauly
Grantown-on-Spey
Inverness Queensgate (business branch)
Tain Tongue
Wick
Aberfeldy