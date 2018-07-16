Ragdale Hall takes two top accolades as Spa does a double

Have your say

It’s celebration time at Ragdale Hall as the spa scoops two top accolades in as many weeks.

The Spa was recently ‘Highly Commended’ in the reader-voted Natural Health magazine International Beauty Awards 2018 in ‘The Best Hotel Spa Experience’ category and awarded a prestigious ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by TripAdvisor, for the eighth year running.

Ragdale Hall's Infinity pool

The wins follow Ragdale Hall being awarded ‘Best Dedicated Spa 2018’ at the 2018 Candis Spa Awards earlier this year.

On receiving the accolade, co-owner Michael Isaacs said: “We are delighted that so many people voted for us in the Natural Health magazine International Beauty Awards 2018 for ‘The Best Hotel Spa Experience.

"We’re incredibly proud and thankful to be recognised for this.”

On receiving the TripAdvisor ‘Certificate of Excellence’, Michael went on to say: “To have retained this accolade for the eighth-year running is an incredible achievement, and something we’re very committed to uphold.”

Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor said: "With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers.

"This recognition helps travellers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travellers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”

