Pub near Melton starts new chapter with library opening

A village pub near Melton is starting a new chapter with the opening of its own library.

The owners of the Geese and Fountain pub, in School Lane, Croxton Kerrial, say their library will be a resource for villagers and give regulars another reason to drop in.

NickHolden and Kate Ahrens took over the Geese and Fountain two-and-a-half years ago

Nick said: “We are avid readers and together have amassed a large collection of books over 40 years.

“Our library has about 1,300 books - of all types of from sci fi, detective novels, classics and poetry to sports, food and drink and card games.”

Customers who wish to use the library will be given a library ticket and can borrow three books at a time for a period of three weeks.

Those who forget to return their books on time will find their names addeds to a name and shame board in the pub.

Nick said: “We couldn’t be bothered with hassle of fining people - and it’s not about making money - so those who forget to return the books will be included on our name and shame board.

He said: “We see the library as a resource for the village. “But the pub trade is facing a difficult time at the moment. We have to find different reasons to attract people.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is say you don’t just have to come here for a meal with the whole family, although it‘s great when people do, but you can just pop in have a coffee, read a book and sit by the fire.”

A spokeswoman for the real ale campaign group CAMRA said: “We have seen some pubs - particularly rural community pubs - diversify their offering making them a true hub of the local community.

“Our Pub of the Year winner last year had a library, allotments and laptop rental as well as a village shop.”