Prestigious award triumph for Melton Mowbray lettings agent.

A long established property company in Melton Mowbray is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

Shouler & Son, based in Wilton Lodge, Wilton Road, has been named Best Letting Agent in Melton Mowbray.

The accolade from the British Property Awards was made after judges had spent weeks assessing the business based on extensive criteria.

Shouler & Son was founded 172 years ago and specialises in residential sales as well as lettings.

The company also has an agricultural property and land department along with its auction house operating from Kings Road, in Melton.

Dan Barradale, of Shouler & Son, said: “The award is independently judged and is based on more than 25 criteria concerning customer service levels to our clients and tenants. As a result of winning the award at local level we have been shortlisted for a number of regional and national awards.

Mr Barradale said: “As a renowned company that has been established in Melton Mowbray since 1846 we pride ourselves on our levels of customer service.

“Winning this award showcases the consistently high levels of customer service that have been demonstrated over a prolonged period of time.

“This recognition is testament to the dedication and unrivalled levels of service we give to our clients on a daily basis by the outstanding team

Mr Barradale added: “Our dedicated and experienced team will always strive to go the extra mile, and our primary focus has always, and will always, be to deliver the very best service to our clients and customers and this award clearly shows our commitment to providing that service.”