Praise for two high profile developments in Melton

Two new developments in Melton Mowbray have won prestigious accolades at a regional awards contest.

The Get Busy Living Centre, in Twyford Road, Burrough-on-the-Hill, was named as project of the year at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) East Midlands awards.

And the £5.5 million regeneration of the Melton Cattle Market in Scalford Road, was named as the region’s best regeneration project at the same awards.

The Gey Busy Living Centre beat off competition from 23 of the East Midlands’ most impressive and community beneficial property schemes to win the top honour. The project was delivered by Wilmott Dixon, MD Surveying and Corporate Architecture.

Judges praised the project, which is the aspiration of Matt Hampson, former under-21 rugby player who was injured in training back in 2005 leaving him paralysed, for keeping the community at the heart of the project whilst working with local supply chain partners to save the foundation more than £1 million.

The much needed refurbishment of the market’s 4,295 sqm livestock facilities was made possible by a £3.5 million from the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) plus a £2 million investment from Melton Borough Council in the new cattle building.

Construction consultancy Pick Everard provided project and cost management services and construction firm Morgan Sindall designed and built the scheme.

Nick Pulley, chair of the LLEP, said: “To win best regeneration project is testament to the outstanding design of this landmark feature in Melton Mowbray that sustains local businesses and brings tourists into the town.”

He said: “This state-of-the-art Livestock Market is a key economic asset to the town. This unique project supports the objectives of the LLEP in relation to growing the rural economy and investing in market towns.”

Partner at Pick Everard, Alastair Hamilton said: “It is a project we’re particularly proud of, with its place in the town reaffirming Melton’s position as a premier rural food and drink destination.”