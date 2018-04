Melton’s town centre post office will continue to operate from the Bargain Booze store in Sherrard Street. It was announced last week that Conviviality, the company which owns Bargain Booze, was planning to file for administration.

But a spokesperson for the Melton store said: “This won’t affect us. Bargain Booze shops are franchised out and we own the business so we are continuing to trade as normal.”