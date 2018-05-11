Planned new £1million Melton brewery could open in October

A new £1 million brewery is set to open at Melton Livestock Market in October if councillors approve a planning application.

Round Corner Brewing will form the centrepiece of the second phase of development on the Scalford Road site after a £5.5 million redevelopment of cattle sheds and auction rings which were officially opened this year by Princess Anne.

The brewery and Gilstream Markets, which runs the market for Melton Council, have applied for a change of use of a cattle market building to a brewery and installation of flues.

Founder Combie Cryan, who is working on the project with head brewer Colin Paige, said: “We are now fully funded and have ordered our brewhouse and, subject to planning permission and the bgreen light from the market and the council, we will start the fit-out of the brewery over the summer with a view to having the brewery fully operational in October.

“The council are very keen to have the site used more often outside market days and this would certainly do that.”

Plans to be considered by borough planners show there will be eight full-time employees on the site and that access will be via gate nine on Nottingham Road and gate one on Scalford Road.

Mr Combie said they had bought a small pilot brewery to enable them to brew up some test beers over the summer so they are ready to go fully into production in October.

The beers will be sold at a new bar on site called the Brewery Tap, the existing Market Tavern and several local pubs in the borough, including The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial, as well as in Leicester.

“We want to produce iconic beers for the East Midlands and there is already a level of excitement on what we are planning to do,” added Combie.

“We will be testing and tasting a range of beers fron lagers through to the dark ales and initially we will be selling just draught beers and then moving into bottles and cans.”