NEWSFLASH: Scalford Hall Hotel to reopen with all 35 staff re-employed

Scalford Hall Hotel is to reopen tomorrow morning (Tuesday) with all 35 staff re-employed just a week after they were made redundant when the operating company went into administration.

The business, which is on the outskirts of Melton, has been closed for the last week leaving many customers who had booked to stay, or to hold weddings and events, in limbo.

But owner Colin Warburg told the Melton Times this afternoon that Great National Hotels would now be managing the venue and that it was hoped to be able to honour many of the booking fees already paid when the former operating company was in charge.

He said: “We will be open for business again tomorrow and we will be brining back all the old staff.

“I have been working day and night since we closed to get this to work and we are now looking to move forward with relish.”

Mr Warburg said the administrators would be dealing with creditors who are owed money by the former operating company.

But he said: “For people who have paid in advance for weddings we will be looking to bring those deposits forward and honour them as a gesture of good will.

“In the case of those people who booked using vouchers we will be asking them to go back to the company which issued the vouchers as that was done through the old management company.”

Mr Warburg took over the three-star hotel, which has 81 bedrooms, 11 meeting rooms and a large event room, in 2014.

The hotel also boasts two private dining rooms and permanent team building facilities on site, along with a pavilion whichg can host up to 600 guests.