New Melton store creates seven jobs

Seven jobs have been created at the new Toolstation branch in Melton.

The business, based on the Snow Hill Industrial Estate, supplies traders including builders, plumbers, electricians, painters and decorators.

The store, which is the 340th to be opened by the company, is open seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Branch manager, Rachel Swift, said: “It’s great to open our new branch in Melton Mowbray and to introduce ourselves to the trade locally.

“Our team here really does pride itself on making it quick and easy for our customers to get their trade supplies by calling in or using our click and collect service.

“We are looking forward to lending a hand to the tradespeople nearby.”

The Melton Mowbray branch offers a large range of products that includes all the essentials such as screws, cables, sealants, plumbing fittings and power tools, as well as leading branded products such as Makita, Stanley, DeWalt, Mira and Crown Paints.