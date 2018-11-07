New Melton pub set to open this month

Owners of Melton’s newest pub aim to open it on November 30, in time for the expected flood of visitors to the town centre for the annual Victorian Christmas Fayre.

BeerHeadZ have taken over the lease for 7 King Street, a former 14th century manor house, and one of the town’s oldest buildings.

It has been occupied by various retail businesses in recent years, and latterly hosted a toy shop until April last year.

Since then, BeerHeadZ has been working closely with Melton Council and Bonsers conservation and restoration specialists in a sensitive restoration to the fabric of what is a unique and attractive building, and to fit-out the pub.

Helen Montague, a partner of Shouler and Son estate agents, who negotiated the lease, said: “Shoulers are delighted to have secured BeerHeadZ as a tenant for this property, and their intended use as a craft beer pub will be welcomed by the town and bring something very different to King Street.

“It is great to see careful restoration in progress and the building is crying out to be a pub and enjoyed by all, as well as offering an interesting historical venue for the public to visit.”

BeerHeadZ, which has pubs at Grantham and Nottingham, specialises in sourcing beers from new and innovative breweries, including many not usually seen in the area.

The pub will be launching at around the same time as another new enterprise in Melton, Round Corner Brewing, at the livestock market, and it hopes to showcase a range of the brewery’s beers.

BeerHeadZ director, Phil Ayling, said: “We are really excited to have finally started work on this exciting project and look forward to serving beer lovers with some of the best beers currently being produced, both from home and abroad.

“It is especially warming to experience how friendly and welcoming both the public and local businesses have been towards us, and we hope we can quickly become part of Melton’s food and drink culture.”