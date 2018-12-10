New landlady aims to restore Melton pub’s glory day

The new landlady at a Melton town centre pub aims to resurrect its reputation as a popular venue for live music as well as attracting new loyal customers.

Louise James has just enjoyed her first weekend behind the bar of The Genny B in King Street after refurbishing and renovating the old building.

New landlady Louise James behind bar at the Genny B with partner Simon Brooks EMN-181012-161938001

The place was packed on Saturday as a live band played - something she hopes to make a regular fixture.

Louise (45), who kept the town’s Mash Tub for a short while as well as other pubs in Grantham, Nottingham, Derby and Lincoln, said: “I’m a Melton person so I remember this place in its prime.

“It needed a lot of work doing to bring it up to scratch but I am really excited about taking over The Genny B, which has also been known as The Generous Briton.

“We will be bringing back karaoke nights on Thursday, DJ sets on Friday, live bands on Saturdays and open mic sessions on Sundays.”

Melton pub the Genny B EMN-181012-161917001

She will be running the pub with partner, Simon Brooks, who is also a DJ and who will be on the decks regularly at their new pub.

It has thriving darts and pool teams which will help bring people in during weekday evenings and Louise has plans to develop her offering next year.

“After Christmas I am hoping to get the kitchen up and running so we can provide food for out customers,” she said.

“We’ve also brought in some sofas and other new furniture to encourage new people to come in.”

New landlady Louise James at the Genny B with partner Simon Brooks EMN-181012-161949001

Louise has taken over just as the new BeerHeadZ pub, which sells specialist beers from innovative breweries, has opened down the road in King Street but she is confident they can both co-exist happily.

The town’s Noel’s Arms, which has also traditionally thrived by staging regular live music events, is also under new management.

“We have met the new people there and they are lovely,” added Louise.

“They are doing a similar thing to us but every pub in town has its loyal customers who won’t drink anywhere else and I think we will both do well.”