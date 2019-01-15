New initiative to help Connect Melton’s entrepreneurs

A new venture to help drive jobs and wealth creation has been launched in Melton Mowbray.

The aim is to connect businesses and entrepreneurs enabling them to make high powered contacts and share innovative ideas.

Leaders of businesses of all sizes and types are being urged to join the first gathering of KuKu Connect and Pera Business Park’s Boutique Connect Reception.

The event will take place on January 16 at Pera, in Nottingham Road, Melton, from 6pm to 8pm.

Philip Brooks-Stephenson, co-director of KuKu Connect, said: “The receptions, which aim to connect businesses and entrepreneurs from across Melton and Rutland, are also an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their services.

“S0 this month, KuKu will be joined by Soi Indian restaurant from Melton and 200 Degrees Coffee, who will be connecting with businesses as well as serving up free hospitality for the reception.”

He added: “The Connect Receptions are informal, relaxed and we don’t have any pitches, presentations and there is no push.

“So people should come and join us, as our guest with other decision makers to build up authentic business relationships.

“It’s one of the friendliest and easiest types of networking events to go to and anyone is welcome, whatever stage of business they have reached or sector.”

Co-director Stephen Goddard said: “KuKu is so much more than a local networking group.

“We want to support local businesses so we have a number of opportunities which businesses can benefit from, such as being promoted on our website, or our Privilege Card, which features offers for businesses to promote themselves to more than 25,000 businesses over the region.”

He said that anyone who would like to attend the Connect Reception should email at hello@kukuconnect.co.uk or visit www.kukuconnect.co.uk/boutique