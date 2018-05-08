New Indian restaurant to open in Melton

Have your say

A new Indian restaurant is set to open in Melton next week.

Purple Garlic will trade from the Burton Street premises formerly occupied by the Spice Club restaurant.

It is owned by Abul Ashraf, who also owns the town’s Apurba Indian restaurant in Leicester Street, and has created around 10 new jobs.

Mr Ashraf said: “We have spent £250,000 on decorations inside so it looks really good.”

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, will officially open the business on Sunday and customers will be able to dine there from Monday.