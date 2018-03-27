New group launched in Melton to bring businesses together

A new venture has been launched to help bring businesses together in Melton.

Melton Business Events has been created to provide a new opportunity for business owners and managers to get together to exchange ideas and support.

Organisers say that about 18 business people attended the first meeting during which a cash donation was raised for the Melton Mowbray District Scouts Campsite Fund.

The meeting took place at the Italian restaurant La Torre, in Leicester Street, in Melton Mowbray.

The meetings are organised by Helen Wells, of HRH Business Services, and Andy Thompson, of AT Building and Maintenance Services, with the next one due to take place in May.