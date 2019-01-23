National award for Melton toy shop owner

Have your say

James Colclough shows off his national award and certificate

James Colclough, of Melton Toymaster, was delighted to be named independent toy retailer of the year on Tuesday at the prestigious National Toy Awards in London.

He started the business in 2009 in King Street and now has five shops, in the East Midlands and Yorkshire, with business partner David Westerman.

The Melton store is now in Nottingham Street.

James (38) told the Melton Times: “We have been nominated in the past but I didn’t expect to win the award so it was a lovely surprise.

“I opened the first shop because I saw there was a gap in the market in the town after the much-loved Arbon and Watts toy shop closed.

“We’ve grown a lot since then and its nice to be recognised in our 10th year.”