Melton supermarket to install speed bumps in car park to stop boy racers

A Melton supermarket is to install speed bumps in its car park in a bid to stop ‘boy racers’ speeding noisily and dangerously around it.

Tesco is to carry out the work at their store on Thorpe Road after it is understood staff have been abused after confronting the drivers involved.

Town community group, Melton Matters, have voiced concern about the issue, which has been a problem now for several months.

Glynn Cartwright, a team member for the group, said: “We were made aware of a problem involving boy racers using the Tesco car park at night times to show off their driving skills.

“We contacted Tesco and a member of their night staff had previously asked the drivers to leave the car park and was verbally abused.

“Staff have now been told to phone the police if these events continue.

“Damage is being caused to the car park surface and there are safety and other implications with cars racing around it.”

Tesco told the Melton Times that it had decided to take action following ‘instances of anti-social driving’ but it was not planning to install cameras to monitor incidents.

A spokesperson said: In the coming weeks we’ll be fitting a small number of speed bumps in our Melton Mowbray superstore car park to encourage the safe use of the area.”