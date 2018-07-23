Melton's Ragdale Hall enjoys double awards success

Have your say

It’s celebrations at Ragdale Hall in Melton after the spa won two top accolades in two weeks.

The luxury spa was highly commended in the reader-voted Natural Health magazine’s international beauty awards 2018 for the best hotel spa experience category.

In addition, the spa was awarded a certificate of excellence by TripAdvisor for the eighth year running.

The success comes shortly after Ragdale Hall was named best dedicated spa at the 2018 Candis Spa Awards earlier this year.

Spa co-owner Michael Isaacs said: “We are delighted so many people voted for us as the the best hotel spa experience.

“With the addition of our Rooftop Infinity Pool and our ever-evolving packages and treatment offering we’re continually striving to maintain the highest standards and expectations for our guests – we’re incredibly proud and thankful to be recognised for this.

He added: “It’s fantastic to receive a certificate of excellence based on positive experiences and reviews guests leave for us on TripAdvisor.

“To have retained this accolade for the eighth-year running is an incredible achievement, and something we’re very committed to uphold.”