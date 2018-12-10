Melton post staff thanked for 50,000 Christmas deliveries a day

Spare a thought for Melton’s postmen and women at this time of year - they deliver an average of around 50,000 letters and parcels every day in the run-up to Christmas.

Staff at the town’s Royal Mail sorting depot, off Thorpe Road, have sent out a reminder that cards and gifts must be sent by Tuesday (December 18) if they are going second class and by Thursday December 20 for first class, with the special delivery deadline set at Saturday December 22.

Melton Council leader, Joe Orson, visited employees to thank them for their work and enjoy a tour of their premises with delivery office manager Neil Ellis.

Councillor Orson said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.

“It was great to meet the team at Melton and I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Mr Ellis said: “Our postmen and women will be working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Melton.

“We are grateful that Councillor Orson visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early this Christmas and to ensure all their mail is posted by the recommended dates, so that friends and family can enjoy their Christmas greetings and parcels.

“If everyone uses the postcode on every item of mail, this also helps us greatly in the job that we do at this very busy time.”

Staff deliver to 19,000 addresses in and around Melton, with the challenge of delivering business post as well as the usual festive cards and gifts.

Customers have been reminded they do not need to travel to the delivery office to pick up parcels if they can’t or don’t want to.

They can alternatively arrange a re-delivery free of charge on a day that is convenient for them, including Saturdays, or postal staff can deliver the item to a different address within the same postcode area.

This service can be arranged by visiting their website at www.royalmail.com/redelivery or by calling the number on the ‘Something for You’ card they leave. Customers can also nominate a dedicated neighbour to take in their parcels by filling in a form at the Melton delivery office.